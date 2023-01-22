UW-Parkside Theatre Arts wins multiple awards at theater festival

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts department was well represented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), Region 3 competition, recently in Flint, Mich.

KCACTF is a national organization that celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs. Region 3 includes students and faculty from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and western Ohio.

Senior Briana Livesay of Wauconda, Ill., won the prestigious Irene Ryan Best Classical Performance Acting Award. Colton Smith of Lawrence, Kan., also a senior theatre arts major, earned the Irene Ryan Best Comedic Performance Award.

Star Howard of Milwaukee and Kammi Kringle of Kimberly earned gold medals in the Games of The Technological Olympiad for their technical theater work. Howard also received the Stage Management Fellowship Honorable Mention for “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe and reached the finals for their work on “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.

Five additional students made it into the festival’s final rounds in acting, directing, theater design and technology, and stage management competitions: Delaina Kuzelka, Kenosha, Irene Ryan Acting Competition semi-finalist; Elisebeth Sparks, Milwaukee, Musical Theatre Intensive finalist; Travis Siepl, Twin Lakes, Stage Directors and Choreographers National Student Directing Fellowship finalist; Lucero Martinez, Waukegan, Ill., Design, Technology and Management finalist for Sound Design for “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare (co-designed with Phil Wooding); Allison Hayes , Macon, Mo., Design, Technology and Management finalist for Sound Design for “The Wolves.”

Fabrice Conte-Williamson, UW-Parkside’s Theatre Arts faculty and artistic director, received the KCACTF Region 3 Faculty Service Award for the state of Wisconsin.

Several UW-Parkside Theatre Department faculty members are also very involved with KCACTF. Associate Professor Misti Bradford serves as National KCACTF vice-chair of Design, Technology and Management. Assistant Professor Rachael Swartz serves as Musical Theatre Initiative (MTI) coordinator for KCACTF Region 3.