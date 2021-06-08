UW-Parkside students recognized for achievement

SOMERS — This spring 51 students received special recognition for going beyond their regular coursework and campus classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The students were the recipients of UW-Parkside’s 2021 Academic Achievement Awards. The awardees were nominated by their respective colleges and departments and selected by the UW-Parkside Awards and Ceremonies Committee.
In announcing the awards, Chancellor Debbie Ford and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Rob Ducoffe stated: “We are proud of your dedication to academic excellence at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. It is, as you know, more than a grade on an exam or your overall grade point average. Achieving academic excellence is about what you learn and what you do with this knowledge. It is about working closely with our amazing faculty to better understand ways in which knowledge can be put to use to help others. And it is about your ability to remain focused on your goals — often in the face of adversity.”
The public can view a summary of each student’s achievements on UW-Parkside’s website, uwp.edu/explore/news/upload/AAA-program-2021-electronic.pdf.