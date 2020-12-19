UW-Parkside students graduate from new program

SOMERS — The Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduated its first 12 students for the winter commencement Dec. 12.
The program prepares students to become licensed professional counselors who provide ethical, trauma-informed, and culturally competent counseling services, informed by current research, holistic care and clinically effective interventions. This program was introduced to provide a track to pursue an advanced degree in counseling to meet the needs in the region that weren’t being addressed.
“Previously, there wasn’t a local option for undergraduate students and community members to go on and obtain this degree,” said Dr. Aaron Carlstrom, associate professor and director. “But with a strong desire from alums, current students and community members to become licensed professional counselors, we now can offer this program to help them stay in the region through a combination of online, in-person and hybrid courses, and both full-time and part-time pathways.”
The faculty are intentional about their approach to their training for this program, focusing on trauma-informed care, multicultural population competency and addressing issues of advocacy. As opposed to teaching the history of mental health, the faculty thinks about how the program can impact the community to meet the complex needs that are present in the region and more broadly.
“Over the next few years, our graduates will be working in the area, as most are from Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and Lake counties,” said Dr. Ann Friesema, assistant professor and clinical training director. “In a few years, they could be supervising students, and maintaining relationships with our alumni will enhance how we teach and train.”
The program is growing with a new part-time pathway and new faculty members with different areas of specialization. Dr. Robtrice Brawner, assistant professor, joined UW-Parkside this fall, and the faculty are looking to add two more members in fall 2021 to further benefit their work. Having the core faculty in place, they can begin to focus on collaborating and building sustainable partnerships with the community through outreach and research, in addition to clinical placements.
For more information on the program, go to uwp.edu/learn/programs/master-of-science-in-clinical-mental-health-counseling.cfm.
