UW-Parkside students graduate from new program

SOMERS — The Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduated its first 12 students for the winter commencement Dec. 12.

The program prepares students to become licensed professional counselors who provide ethical, trauma-informed, and culturally competent counseling services, informed by current research, holistic care and clinically effective interventions. This program was introduced to provide a track to pursue an advanced degree in counseling to meet the needs in the region that weren’t being addressed.

“Previously, there wasn’t a local option for undergraduate students and community members to go on and obtain this degree,” said Dr. Aaron Carlstrom, associate professor and director. “But with a strong desire from alums, current students and community members to become licensed professional counselors, we now can offer this program to help them stay in the region through a combination of online, in-person and hybrid courses, and both full-time and part-time pathways.”