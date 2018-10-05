SOMERS — When Siva Shankar started attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall of 2014, he didn’t know he would be the only physics major in the entire university. He also didn’t know that nearly 4 years later, he would be the only undergraduate student to win a national award that included participants from nearly 100 award-winning universities across the country.
However, Shankar — who was honored as the student spotlight at the UW System Board of Regents meeting at UW-Parkside Friday morning — almost didn’t chose to attend UW-Parkside. It was only after a 45-minute meeting with a member of UW-Parkside’s pre-health program that he was positive that a smaller school would be the perfect fit for him — even after he was offered admission into the biomedical engineering program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I took a chance,” said Shankar. “I decided to come to a school that I didn’t necessarily even want to come to originally and a school that wasn’t at the top of my list.”
Shankar said he felt that the professors at UW-Parkside truly cared about student success. It also didn’t hurt that UW-Parkside boasts a 90 percent acceptance rate into medical schools — something that Shankar was originally interested in.
“I am so unbelievably glad that I chose Parkside,” he said at the meeting.
Shankar has been able to publish multiple research papers in graduate level fields during his 4 years at UW-Parkside — papers that appeared in scholarly journals that would normally only include graduate student work. He says he was able to do this because of his close work with professors at the university.
“I remember seeing him in my class, always sitting in the front row years ago,” said Dr. Pirooz Mohazzabi, who was Shankar’s professor for multiple courses. “I never thought that he was going to be such a superstar.”
Shankar, who is also pursuing minors in biology, chemistry and mathematics, was able to present his research on air resistance corresponding with the slowing down of a pendulum last April at the meeting of the American Physical Society. He won the award of the best undergraduate presenter over students from schools such as MIT, UCLA and even UW-Madison.
Since his acceptance at UW-Parkside the physics department has seen their numbers grow from one student, to 30 students this fall semester. Shankar still remembers being one of the only students in some classes, adding that he once took a physics course with only three other students.
“The professor definitely knew if you didn’t do the reading that night,” he said.
Shankar will be graduating this December. He is currently applying to University of California, Berkeley with the hopes of entering their physics program and obtaining a PhD. After college Shankar said he would enjoy working at a company where he can create or design products that help people.
Maybe the most surprising thing about Shankar is that he works as a part-time firefighter and EMT in the village of Somers when he isn’t studying.
“I get to see people at the lowest of their low. Being able to be there and help them get back on their feet is what makes it special,” he said.
His father said he was proud to see him deliver a speech in front of the UW System Board of Regents — a board that includes candidates for governor and congress. He said he would be excited to see his son get accepted into UC-Berkeley.
“As any parent, I’d like to hold on to him longer but I’d be very happy,” said Rabi Shankar. “This is just ground work for his higher studies.”
