SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will hold its spring 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 13, at the De Simone Arena inside the Sports and Activity Center.

There will be a ceremony for graduates of the College of Business, Economics and Computing and the College of Arts and Humanities at 9 a.m. This will be followed by a ceremony for the College of Natural and Health Sciences and the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies at 2 p.m.

The ceremonies will honor more than 500 students, including 100 who will be receiving master’s degrees.

Both ceremonies will be followed by receptions in the Petretti Fieldhouse. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be available.

Dr. Anton D. House, UW-Parkside 2011 alumnus, is this semester’s commencement speaker. Regent Cris Peterson of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents also will be in attendance.

House is an assistant professor of history at Delaware State University. His research centers on late 19th and early 20th century United States and African American histories.

UW-Parkside will recognize eight outstanding graduates and one Chancellor’s Award recipient during the ceremony. The honorees are:

Alice Brecheisen, liberal studies.

Jaide Brumfield, sociology and criminal justice double major.

Lamija Coric, biological sciences with minor in mathematics.

Colin Erickson, philosophy and political science.

Jeremy Jin, molecular biology and bioinformatics.

Julia Jones, physics.

Briana Livesay, theater and English.

Amber Milojevic, online MBA.

Gabrielle Richardson, criminal justice and Spanish, minor in biological science (Chancellor’s Award recipient).

Richardson will address her fellow graduates.

Her drive, pursuit of excellence in coursework and her desire to help others in the community set her apart.

Richardson’s goal is to become a doctor in a rural area.

She won both the UW-Parkside and the statewide Big Idea competition, the first UW-Parkside student to do so.

Richardson also was accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison Rural and Urban Scholars Program, a pre-medical pipeline program.

She volunteers at a free clinic, is a licensed EMT and has been accepted to medical school.

For details about attending UW-Parkside’s Spring 2023 commencement or to view it via live stream, go to uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/ceremony.cfm.