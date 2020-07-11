UW-Parkside Spring 2020 outstanding graduates named

Ben Sieren

Faculty members of the Department of Geosciences at UW-Parkside consider Ben Sieren one of the strongest candidates they have nominated for the Outstanding Graduate Award over the past 20 years at UW-Parkside. Sieren is a self-motivated and gifted student, boasting a 4.0 GPA and inclusion on the provost’s and dean’s lists every semester. Ben has worked on research projects with each faculty member of the department and has also received the UW-Parkside Undergraduate Research Assistantship Program (URAP) grant. Sieren’s academic achievements can be seen in his acceptance to at least three graduate schools. He will begin his graduate studies in fall 2020.

Jennifer Lei

Jennifer Lei is expected to graduate with a GPA of 3.912, earning her a bachelor of science in accounting and finance. Lei has been on the dean’s and provost’s list every semester at UW-Parkside. She is currently working toward completing the 150 credit hour requirement before sitting for the CPA exam. Lei has been very active in the campus community serving as vice president at the UW-Parkside Accounting Club.

Zachary Atkins