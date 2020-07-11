UW-Parkside Spring 2020 outstanding graduates named

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside spring 2020 commencement ceremony was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations. But that didn’t stop the university from celebrating students’ success.
“Commencement is our favorite day of the year,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford. “The pandemic changed our schedule, but it did not dampen our spirit of celebrating student success. We’re so glad to share virtual messages of congratulations. I truly appreciate the time and effort of Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Bryan Steil, Gov. Tony Evers, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to share their messages with our learning community. I know that meant a great deal to each graduate.”
During the virtual commencement ceremony, the university awarded several students the Outstanding Graduate Award. Four of those students hail from Racine County: Alyssa McClelland (Union Grove), Ben Sieren (Wind Lake), Jennifer Lei (Mount Pleasant) and Zachary Atkins (Racine).
Alyssa McClelland
Alyssa McClelland has proven herself to be an exemplary student, earning a 3.83 cumulative GPA and 3.88 major GPA while pursuing a challenging undergraduate degree in biological sciences. Her academic prowess and perseverance have paid off, because she has been accepted to the highly competitive M.D. program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. In addition to her accomplishments as a scholar, McClelland is an accomplished athlete, recognized as two-time recipient of the Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.
Ben Sieren
Faculty members of the Department of Geosciences at UW-Parkside consider Ben Sieren one of the strongest candidates they have nominated for the Outstanding Graduate Award over the past 20 years at UW-Parkside. Sieren is a self-motivated and gifted student, boasting a 4.0 GPA and inclusion on the provost’s and dean’s lists every semester. Ben has worked on research projects with each faculty member of the department and has also received the UW-Parkside Undergraduate Research Assistantship Program (URAP) grant. Sieren’s academic achievements can be seen in his acceptance to at least three graduate schools. He will begin his graduate studies in fall 2020.
Jennifer Lei
Jennifer Lei is expected to graduate with a GPA of 3.912, earning her a bachelor of science in accounting and finance. Lei has been on the dean’s and provost’s list every semester at UW-Parkside. She is currently working toward completing the 150 credit hour requirement before sitting for the CPA exam. Lei has been very active in the campus community serving as vice president at the UW-Parkside Accounting Club.
Zachary Atkins
Zachary Atkins is double-majoring in communication and psychology, minoring in ethnic studies, organizational communication and public relations, and pursuing a certificate in mental health skills. Atkins has been on the dean’s list every single semester and has been on the provost’s list for six semesters. He is also the recipient of an Academic Achievement Award. Atkins was also deemed the Chancellor’s Award recipient this semester. The Chancellor’s Award is representative of the university’s top graduate. UW-Parkside honored three other Outstanding Graduate Award recipients: Elisabeth Isetts (Algona, Iowa), Alyssa McClelland (Union Grove, Wis.), and Anmol Patel (Kenosha, Wis.).
The UW-Parkside commencement website (uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/classof2020.cfm) also featured messages of support from UW-Parkside alumni and friends of the university, a virtual copy of the commencement program, and a musical tribute to graduates featuring members of the UW-Parkside Symphony Orchestra under the virtual direction of Alvaro Garcia Garcia, associate dean of the UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities.
