UW-Parkside selected as education partner for Amazon career choice program

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. This transformational partnership paves the way for full-time and part-time Amazon employees in southeastern Wisconsin to receive college tuition benefits designed to upskill employees and help them move into higher paying career opportunities. Locally, the Career Choice program will impact employees at Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Kenosha.

“UW-Parkside is proud to be the first University of Wisconsin System campus to announce its partnership with Amazon, joining more than 140 colleges and universities nationwide, including our local partners Gateway Technical College, Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford.

The initiative empowers hourly employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program is tailored to meet the needs of individual learners by offering a variety of education and upskilling opportunities beyond bachelor’s and associate degrees. Through technical college partners, students will have the opportunity to earn industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. After earning their certifications, students will have opportunities to continue their education journeys at UW-Parkside to meet their career goals.

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, go to aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.

