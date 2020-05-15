UW-Parkside seeks COVID-19 experiences for archives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Archives has announced that it will be documenting the experiences of Parkside students, staff and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently accepting contributions.

As part of this project, staff will be collecting photographs, videos, audio recordings, digital art and other digital documentation detailing how the Parkside campus community has been affected.

The UW-Parkside Archives staff are interested in hearing stories about the shift to remote instruction and learning, studying and working from home, working at on-campus and off-campus jobs, the impact of closing residence halls and other campus services, the ways people are staying in touch during this period of social distancing and self-quarantine and the emotional impact of the pandemic. Any and all contributions will help future researchers understand this challenging time in history.

To be a part of this project, submit your digital items via this online link: https://uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpE8RsZiqe7xOgl.

People are free to and encouraged to submit as many times as they would like. All contributors must be 18 years old or older. The UW-Parkside Archives will only be able to accept materials submitted by the person who created them. Only one file is allowed per submission. To submit a series of photos, contact the UW-Parkside Archives via email at covid19.archives@uwp.edu.