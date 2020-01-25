UW-Parkside Science Night returns for spring 2020

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside presents the return of the Science Night series for the spring semester from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Student Cinema at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Dr. Bryan Lewis is scheduled to host, “So …you want to go to medical school: What students need to know to make them competitive applicants.”

During the presentation, Lewis will cover both basic and in-depth information that students should know about being competitive applicants to professional health programs overall, and medical school in particular. Topics that will be covered range from grades, majors, classes, healthcare experiences, application process and professional entrance exams. A significant emphasis will be placed on strategies, mindsets and motivation. This presentation is appropriate for both high school students and students at the university level.

Lewis is the associate dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, director of Pre-Health program and a faculty member in the Biological Sciences Department at UW-Parkside.