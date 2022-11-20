 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Parkside’s Patterson honored with UW System Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award

SOMERS — Trina Patterson, diversity and inclusion manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, was named one of the 13 recipients of the University of Wisconsin System 2022 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.

This award is an annual honor given to faculty, staff, students or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state. This year is the 27th anniversary of the award through which more than 400 women of color have been recognized for their transformational work.

“The UW System has a longstanding commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at our universities,” said Jay Rothman, UW System president. “We are proud to honor these women of color whose achievements in advocacy and scholarship have transformed our campuses and communities to be more equitable and inclusive.”

Recipients were formally recognized on Nov. 10 in Madison at an awards ceremony and reception hosted by UW System. The other 2022 Outstanding Women of Color in Education honorees are:

  • Stacey M. Jackson, assistant professor of psychology, University Counseling Center Clinician, UW-Eau Claire.
  • Robyn Davis, president and CEO, Brown County United Way, Green Bay, selected by UW-Green Bay.
  • Jazzma Holland, interim assistant director, Multicultural Student Services, UW-La Crosse.
  • Carolina S. Sarmiento, assistant professor, School of Human Ecology; Affiliate, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, UW-Madison.
  • Wilkistar Otieno, associate professor, chair, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department, UW-Milwaukee.
  • Heidi J. Nicholls, assistant professor of anthropology, UW Oshkosh.
  • Brittany Sherman, multicultural advisor, Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, UW-Platteville.
  • Dionna Berzat, student, elementary education major, communication studies minor, UW-River Falls.
  • Guresi Mena, assistant coach, women’s volleyball, UW-Stevens Point.
  • Masako Onodera, professor, Department of Art and Art History, UW-Stout.
  • Cherie Dakota, assistant professor, social work, UW-Superior.
  • Tanya Y. Kam, professor, Department of Literature and Languages, UW-Whitewater.

Each UW System university was invited to select one woman to receive the award, which highlights each recipient’s contributions to improving the status and climate for women and people of color and to advancing the work of diversity, equity and inclusion.

