UW-Parkside recognizes Distinguished Alumni Award winners

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently recognized the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award winners.
Throughout the academic year the university will honor eight alumni in the categories of Achievement and Service, recognizing alumni who excel in their chosen field and/or perform exemplary service to the community.
The -Parkside Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:
- Steve Donovan, Mount Pleasant, 1989
- Toni Hansen, Pleasant Prairie, 1990
- Judge Katherine Grace Leonard, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1982
- Dr. Dannie Moore, Union, Ky., 2004
- Barbara J. Osborne, J.D., Cary, N.C., 1982
- William Seidel, Mount Pleasant, 1972
- Dr. Mary Ann Wu, Rockville, Md., 1983
- Dr. Jacqueline Zalewski, West Chester, Pa., 1995
The 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients evidence the success of UW-Parkside alumni in education, business, healthcare, technology and other professions. They play an important role in economic, civic and talent development on both a national and local level.
UW-Parkside alumni have a notable impact on the region, as approximately 70% of UW-Parkside alumni continue to work and reside in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois following graduation.
Chancellor Deborah Ford noted that these alumni capture the spirit of UW-Parkside.
“Many things have changed at UW-Parkside since these alumni were students, but the mission of the university remains true to student success,” said Ford. “Our alumni’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration to today’s students by showing the power of education and how their experience at UW-Parkside can transform lives and entire communities.”
The accomplishments of these individuals will be recognized in a variety of ways throughout the academic year, with plans to publicly celebrate awardees at the Traditions of Excellence event in spring 2022.