UW-Parkside recognizes Distinguished Alumni Award winners

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently recognized the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award winners.

Throughout the academic year the university will honor eight alumni in the categories of Achievement and Service, recognizing alumni who excel in their chosen field and/or perform exemplary service to the community.

The -Parkside Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:

Steve Donovan, Mount Pleasant, 1989

Toni Hansen, Pleasant Prairie, 1990

Judge Katherine Grace Leonard, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1982

Dr. Dannie Moore, Union, Ky., 2004

Barbara J. Osborne, J.D., Cary, N.C., 1982

William Seidel, Mount Pleasant, 1972

Dr. Mary Ann Wu, Rockville, Md., 1983

Dr. Jacqueline Zalewski, West Chester, Pa., 1995

The 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients evidence the success of UW-Parkside alumni in education, business, healthcare, technology and other professions. They play an important role in economic, civic and talent development on both a national and local level.

UW-Parkside alumni have a notable impact on the region, as approximately 70% of UW-Parkside alumni continue to work and reside in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois following graduation.