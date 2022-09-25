UW-Parkside recognized for student success and college completion

SOMERS — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) has awarded the University of Wisconsin-Parkside the 2022 AASCU Excellence & Innovation Award for Student Success and College Completion, a testament to years of strategic efforts.
“Your improving student-success program was selected for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions,” said Dr. Mildred García, AASCU president and CEO.
An element of the UW-Parkside 2025 Strategic Framework is to increase the number of graduates annually by 50%. “We need more well-educated graduates in our region and beyond,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside provost and vice chancellor. “There are a number of ways to achieve that and improving student success is our most important priority.”
UW-Parkside continues to set historic records for the number of graduates, due in part to expanding academic programs that now include new online and master’s programs. UW-Parkside is recognized as having one of the nation’s 10 fastest growing master’s populations among small colleges and universities. Improved graduation rates are leading to higher undergraduate retention rates — a measurement of students who successfully complete each year and return to continue their education.
DeAnn Possehl, UW-Parkside assistant provost for student success, also points to a strong partnership with Higher Expectations of Racine County.
“The assistance of Higher Expectations made it possible for UW-Parkside to receive support from the Lumina Foundation,” Possehl said. “Being designated as a Lumina Talent Hub allowed us to implement and strengthen strategies that work for our region’s students. We did that by making important structural changes to the student experience.”
As students who are historically underserved by higher education continue to make up a larger demographic in southeast Wisconsin, Ducoffe says the university is implementing a wide range of equity-focused student-success initiatives. Fifty-six percent of UW-Parkside students are the first in their families to attend college or university; 58% are Pell Grant eligible, and a third are students of color.
UW-Parkside is among two UW System schools to be recognized by AASCU. Award recipients will be recognized during AASCU’s Annual Conference scheduled for Nov. 13-15 in Carlsbad, Calif. The award includes a $500 donation to the UW-Parkside Future Focus scholarship fund, which provides annual scholarships and support to UW-Parkside students.