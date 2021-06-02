UW-Parkside receives vision award

“In 2017, Amy reached out to me to see if there was a way to collaborate between UW-Parkside students and Prevent Blindness Wisconsin,” said LaTona. “Over the past five years, we’ve certified hundreds of students to provide vision screenings for more than 1,000 children and adults. UW-Parkside students have developed brochures on PBW, hosted us on a podcast and we are planning to have students assist with Spanish translation for an internship. We would not have been able to do all this work without Amy spearheading our collective efforts.”