UW-Parkside ranked number four in social mobility by U.S. News & World Report

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named a top performer among public Midwest regional colleges and universities for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report, a metric that recognizes UW-Parkside’s success in supporting economically disadvantaged students throughout their journeys to graduation.

UW-Parkside is the fourth-ranked public higher education institution across 12 states in the regional Midwest for increasing social mobility, according to the recently released and widely followed, U.S. News 2022-2023 Best College rankings. Social mobility measures the extent to which schools elevate the standard of living for their low-income students.

Additionally, UW-Parkside is also ranked top among UW comprehensive universities for social mobility, a testament to its long-standing commitment to serving the unique needs of a diverse student body, particularly low-and-moderate income students.