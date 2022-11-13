 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Parkside ranked number four in social mobility by U.S. News & World Report

  • 0

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named a top performer among public Midwest regional colleges and universities for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report, a metric that recognizes UW-Parkside’s success in supporting economically disadvantaged students throughout their journeys to graduation.

UW-Parkside is the fourth-ranked public higher education institution across 12 states in the regional Midwest for increasing social mobility, according to the recently released and widely followed, U.S. News 2022-2023 Best College rankings. Social mobility measures the extent to which schools elevate the standard of living for their low-income students.

Additionally, UW-Parkside is also ranked top among UW comprehensive universities for social mobility, a testament to its long-standing commitment to serving the unique needs of a diverse student body, particularly low-and-moderate income students.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...

Watch Now: Related Video

University of Virginia spokeswoman: "Still a very much active situation"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News