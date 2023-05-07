SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Radom Corp. have entered into a partnership that will allow students to utilize Radom’s advanced MICAP-OES 1000 (microwave inductively coupled atmospheric plasma-optical emission spectrometer) for research and will add this technique to the analytical curriculum for elemental trace analysis.

UW-Parkside is one of four universities in the world with MICAP-OES 1000 capabilities for student and research advancement.

This collaboration includes multi-semester funding for several students through the Radom Corp. Fellowship in Chemistry.

UW-Parkside chemistry students will gain real-world research experience on the latest optical emission spectrometer and Radom will gain user experience feedback.

Through the partnership, UW-Parkside student Jonah Tetrick was awarded the Radom Corp. Fellowship in Chemistry.

Dr. Lori Allen, associate professor of chemistry and faculty director of CNHS Analytical Services at UW-Parkside, will oversee the use of the equipment, update UW-Parkside experiments to include MICAP-OES 1000, and help guide Tetrick to execute experiments to create advanced application notes and hardware/software feedback to Radom.

“These partnerships add extra relevance to the instructional laboratory design," said Allen. "Instead of the lab being aligned with top picks of interest to the instructor or labs with known outcomes, the lab is designed with projects of interest to the partner. It requires the class to design suitable controls to verify the outcomes. In many cases, these collaborations set the stage for brainstorming future projects. Almost a form of immersion learning.”