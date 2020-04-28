UW-Parkside professors attend technology workshop

Taft plans to use SlicerMorph to continue her exploration into unique fish vertebrate morphologies and how some fish have been able to repurpose their fins to do more than just swim, such as the fossil Tiktaalik which was an early tetrapod to venture out onto land.

Taft recalls that she didn’t know about the research side of academia before she attended a university, but only that she wanted to teach college students for a living. She now said that one of the most exciting parts of her job is working with students and exposing them to things they didn’t know were even possible in science.

Noto said that research is all about the things we don’t know and how we can better answer them. Making discoveries and becoming a world expert is something we can all aspire toward, but a strong education begins with learning how to ask the right questions.

Both faculty members emphasize the importance for students to get involved in research as early as possible at UW-Parkside. Many students are under the impression that they must wait until their junior year after they have taken certain classes, but professors are more than willing to take freshmen into their labs.