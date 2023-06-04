SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor Simon Adetona Akindes has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in Political Science for the 2023-24 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Akindes is among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research and/or teach abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions.

Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.

As Fulbright Scholar alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields.

Fulbright alumni include 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.

Akindes’ project purports to make meaning of how Afrobeat, a political musical genre invented by the Nigerian Fela Kuti, mediates political identity, power relations and emancipation in social/political movements and among Afro-Brazilian men and women.

It is a qualitative research project meant to elicit data from social/political activists, band leaders and musicians and producers, as well as select Afrobeat fans.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.