The UW-Parkside campus in Somers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System has announced the 14 honorees of the 2018 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department Police Officer Kelly Andrichik is among the honorees.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People is an annual honor given to LGBTQ+ people or their allies who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people. The award celebrates the memory and legacy of Dr. Paula B. Poorman, a highly regarded faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who dedicated her life to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award. The recipients of the award are scheduled to be honored on Thursday, Nov. 8, during a ceremony hosted by UW System President Ray Cross. The awards ceremony and reception are planned be held in conjunction with UW System’s presentation of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Awards.

UW institutions submit nominations for the awards, which highlight each recipient’s contributions to advocacy, activism or scholarship that enhances the experiences of and improves the climate for LGBTQ+ people.

For more information about the award and past recipients, go to wisconsin.edu/grants-awards/poorman-award.

