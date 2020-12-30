UW-Parkside play, with a not safe for TV title, selected for Kennedy Festival

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts’ play, “Stupid F##king Bird,” was selected as one of only five productions to perform at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre, Region 3 Festival (KCACTF) in January.

“The fact that our production was selected for the upcoming KCACTF festival is a great honor and an acknowledgement that Parkside has one of the leading theater programs in our region,” said director Fabrice Conte-Williamson. “We train our students to create theater that is as good as what you see on a professional stage.”

“Stupid F##king Bird,” written by Aaron Posner, reimagines Chekhov’s classic “The Seagull” that recounts a sad tale of three pairs of star-crossed lovers and the costs of making art in late 19th-century Russia. A major theme of the play is the search for theatrical innovation. The play’s protagonist, Conrad, says repeatedly, “We need new kinds of Theater! New forms!” Conte-Williamson points to the rich irony that his team of students and faculty faced as they devised a way to perform the play in a new virtual format.