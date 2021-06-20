UW-Parkside offers summer youth camps

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education announces precollege scholarships for in-person and online youth camps this summer.

Two, in-person, eight-day coding camps for high school students will be offered. The first camp, "Python Programmers," will begin on July 6 followed by "Mobile App Developers" on July 19.

For middle school students, there is a selection of online camps available, starting with "Minecraft Designers" and "YouTube Content Creators" on July 12, "YouTube FX Masters" and "Roblox Coders & Entrepreneurs" on July 19, "App Attack!" on Aug. 9 and ending with "Young Authors" on Aug. 16.

To qualify for a scholarship, students must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and must have finished fifth grade but not have graduated from high school.

To learn more and apply for scholarships, visit uwp.edu/youth. For more information, contact Javan Pham at phamj@uwp.edu or 262-595-2498.

