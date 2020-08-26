UW-Parkside offers new master's degree program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved a new online master of arts in professional communication at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

This is the first master’s program in the College of Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside. The university now offers master’s programs in each of its four colleges.

The Communication Department offers student-focused and community-engaged programs focused on the development of cultural competencies. This new program responds to regional market demands for business leaders, and those interested in leadership, to acquire advanced-level professional communication knowledge and skills. Students will study organizational and community leadership, community relations and applied social media. Graduates of both the undergraduate and new graduate program will be better equipped to communicate strategically and ethically to diverse audiences.

This program responds to UW-Parkside’s goal in its 2025 strategic framework to “increase annual graduates by 50%” and “expand its program array for adult learners.” In the 2019-2020 academic year, UW-Parkside graduated the largest number of students in its history and a 13% gain on the previous year’s total graduates.