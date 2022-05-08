UW-Parkside offering summer youth STEAM programs

SOMERS — STEAM-based summer programs for youth ages 11-17 will be offered by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Department July through August.

The weekday programs focus on creativity and exploration through coding, technology and bioscience, placing a premium on one-on-one instruction and ensuring small class sizes.

As part of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Mathematics), expert instructors engage students and ignite a passion for science, technology and learning that lasts a lifetime.

Students will be engaged throughout the summer and will benefit from guided opportunities to apply what they learn in a hands-on lab setting.

The cost for camps range from $50 to $449. Full scholarships are also available through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Pre-college Scholarship. The DPI Scholarship may be used a maximum of three times per year, per student. For more information about DPI Scholarship eligibility, view the FAQ section of each program.

For high school students, the summer itinerary includes “Python Programming” and “Mobile App Development.” Middle school options include “Environmental Explorers,” “Minecraft Animators,” “ROBLOX Coders,” “YouTube FX Masters,” “YouTube Content Creators” and more.

“Our STEAM-based programs cover skills critical in current and future economies,” said Javan Pham, program coordinator for Professional and Continuing Education at UW-Parkside. “Practicing skills such as innovation, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration, will prepare children for success.”

Anyone interested in having their child attend can learn more and register online at uwp.edu/youth or by calling 262-595-3340.

Additional questions regarding registrations, scholarships, further program information or becoming an instructor can be directed to Pham at youthpac@uwp.edu.

