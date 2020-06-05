UW-Parkside offering live virtual STEAM camps for kids ages 8-14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOMERS — As families continue to take precautions surrounding COVID-19, this summer's camp season is going to be anything but traditional.

How can parents make plans to bring their children meaningful summer education opportunities until we can bounce back to normal? The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Professional & Continuing Education department is offering live, STEAM-based virtual tech camps at an affordable price of $149-$159 per week.

Children ages 8-14 will be engaged while they master STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills with more than 30 tech courses parents can choose from, including coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality, and more. Taught by live virtual instructors three to six hours a day, parents will also gain much-needed time to relax, recharge and regroup.

With virtual camp opportunities running weekly throughout the summer and starting this week, anyone interested in learning more or registering online can do so at uwp.edu/youth under "Virtual STEAM Camps." For more information, contact Javan Pham at (262) 595-3340 or at phamj@uwp.edu.

