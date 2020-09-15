UW-Parkside makes Washington Monthly National Honor Roll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The Washington Monthly released its list of America’s best colleges for student voting in 2020, where they rate which schools do the most to encourage students to become enthusiastic about civic engagement. University of Wisconsin-Parkside is one of three Wisconsin institutions named among the 157 schools on the list.

The 2020 election is poised to be like any other in U.S. history, and will certainly be a challenging process due to the ongoing pandemic. But regardless of whatever challenges lie ahead, universities are doing their utmost to turn students into informed voters and to understand their communities. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has had an active program in civic engagement, promoting volunteerism, internships and community based learning projects.

In 2006, that impetus took the form of the American Democracy Project, preparing students for active participation in the 2008 election process through cooperatives across diverse departments and community partners. Then, the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies launched the Election Experience for students, community members and staff: a unique program that includes a comprehensive civics course alongside discussions and events that are open to members of the community