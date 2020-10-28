UW-Parkside makes JROTC agreement with Racine Unified

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside announces a new Articulation Agreement with the Racine Unified School District, formalizing a partnership benefiting Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) students who, after graduation, wish to continue their education at UW-Parkside. The goal of this postsecondary/secondary articulation agreement is to assist students in continuing their education after high school.

“While working with the Army military instructors, I had the opportunity to review the U.S. Army JROTC curriculum and recognized the quality of content and rigor and the alignment to several of UW-Parkside courses,” said Denise Olstinske, co-director of the UW-Parkside Center for Professional Studies, which is sponsoring this agreement.

The agreement allows JROTC students to receive up to six college credits toward general education and degree requirements, at no cost to the student or district, for advanced level learning in the JROTC program. This agreement provides a systematic, seamless transition process from secondary to postsecondary education that maximizes the use of resources and minimizes content duplication.