SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies is presenting a lecture, “Jerusalem Today: A Critical Turning Point in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Room 105 in Molinaro Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Ghada Talhami, professor of Politics at Emerita Lake Forest College, is scheduled to lead the discussion.
In light of the historic importance of Jerusalem and its status, and considering the recent decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the lecture will examine the implications of such a move for the region, the peace process, and U.S. foreign policy. A question-and-answer session is planned to follow the presentation.
In addition to her teaching position, Talhami has published multiple books, given countless talks and lectures and has written a large number of articles. She earned a bachelor’s of arts in liberal arts from Western College for Women, a master’s of arts in U.S. foreign policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and her Ph.D in African History at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Talhami has won a number of awards for her efforts including the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Palestinian-American Women’s Society in 2003.
This event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
She received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Palestinian-American Women’s Society in 2003. Obvious where this discussion is going.
She is a PLO propagandist.. and does not believe Israel is the Jewish Nation..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.