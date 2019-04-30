SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Jazz Ensemble is scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Bedford Concert Hall in the Rita Tallent Picken Center, 900 Wood Road.
The concert will feature associate professor of jazz Russell Johnson as director of the Jazz Ensemble band, which consists of student performers who are both music majors and non-majors.
The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances. The band’s core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles.
The band has won numerous awards as the Outstanding Jazz Ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.
Recent guest artist have included Marvin Stamm, Jamey Aebersold, Frank Mantooth, Ed Shaughnessey, Al Vizzutti, Maynard Ferguson and other regional artists and educators.
Admission is $10 or $5 for senior citizens and students. Go to www.uwparksidetickets.
