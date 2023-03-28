SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor and recognize the history, culture and achievements of Asians, Pacific Islanders, Desis, Arabs and all people with heritage from the Asian continent during Asian Heritage Month in April.

UW-Parkside’s Asian Heritage Month also includes screenings of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. The film follows Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. The film and popcorn are free and open to the public. There will also be a post-film discussion to follow the first screening.