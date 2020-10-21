UW-Parkside honors its distinguished alumni

The late Frances “Fran” Jaeschke, 1971: Jaeschke was a lifelong advocate for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Before UW-Parkside was founded in 1968, Jaeschke was a driving force in the original advocacy group that worked to garner support in the community and in the Wisconsin Legislature to establish a four-year UW campus in southeastern Wisconsin. She was also among the first students to earn a degree from the new UW school. In May 1971, UW-Parkside’s second commencement, she was honored with the UW-Parkside Outstanding Graduate award. Fran went on to create scholarships that, to this day, provide access to education for students in each of the university’s four colleges. Her generosity also established the Ralph Jaeschke Solutions for Economic Growth (SEG) Center in memory of her husband, who died in 1996. Over the course of seven-plus decades in Kenosha, Fran served on the Kenosha Unified School Board for 10 years and participated in more than 40 community organizations, from the PTA to the Kenosha Woman’s Club and the League of Women Voters.