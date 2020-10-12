UW-Parkside honors distinguished alumni

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside celebrates the accomplishments of its graduates and recognizes the accomplishments of the 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni Award winners. Throughout the academic year the university will honor nine alumni in the categories of Achievement and Service, recognizing alumni who excel in their chosen field and/or perform exemplary service to the community.
In addition to honoring awardees representing each of the university’s four colleges, UW-Parkside will recognize the late Jaeschke with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jaeschke was a leading member of the advocacy group that worked to establish UW-Parkside in the late 1960s. She went on to earn her degree in the university’s second graduating class in 1971 and was a dedicated supporter of education and UW-Parkside until her death in 2016.
The UW-Parkside 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients evidence the success of the university’s alumni in education, business, healthcare, technology and other professions. They play an important role in economic, civic and talent development on both a national and local level. UW-Parkside alumni have a notable impact on the region, as approximately 70% of UW-Parkside alumni continue to work and reside in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois following graduation.
Chancellor Deborah Ford noted that these alumni embody the spirit of UW-Parkside.
“From helping to found this university and then becoming one of our first graduates, to serving as a flight director for NASA space missions, to leading global companies, this year’s honorees showcase the best of UW-Parkside alumni: their passion, determination, and commitment to success in their industries and communities," said Ford. "It fills me with pride to recognize this class of Distinguished Alumni for their achievements and service. They are an inspiration for current and future UW-Parkside students and the community at large, and we look to them as models of the transformative power of a UW-Parkside education.”
The 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni will be recognized in a variety of ways throughout the academic year, with plans to publicly celebrate in May 2021.
UW-Parkside accepts Distinguished Alumni Award nominations throughout the year and selects award recipients each spring. Nominees must have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and are considered based on criteria for the Achievement Award or Service Award. To learn more, go to uwp.edu/traditions.
- Dr. Ellen Dobson, 2005, Madison: Dobson earned her bachelor of science in molecular biology and bioinformatics, where her experience conducting research solidified her interest in bacterial pathogenesis and prepared her for the next stage in her scientific training as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Dobson’s doctoral research focused mainly on tissue microbiology, specifically on the characterization of salmonella typhimurium infection of the gallbladder during an acute, murine model of typhoid fever. Today Dobson’s work focuses on developing and applying new technologies to better understand dynamic biological phenomena. She works as an assistant scientist in the Laboratory of Optical and Computational Instrumentation (LOCI) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which engages in software development within a biological context, directly linking imaging to biology. Dobson is passionate about the interdisciplinary field of microscopy and bioimaging, which for her represents the perfect balance of science, collaboration and innovation.
- Kristin Fritz, 1987 and 1990, Racine: Fritz is vice president of Human Resources at Rockwell Automation, a Fortune 500 company and provider of industrial automation and information products. She leads the business partnership for products and solutions technologies for Architecture & Software, Control Products & Solutions, Strategic Development, Corporate Development and Connected Enterprise Consulting. Kristin began her career at Rockwell Automation in 2002. Previously, Kristin spent nine years with Golden Books Publishing Co., the world’s largest printer and publisher of children’s books in Racine and New York City, progressing from human resources representative to vice president for the organization. Fritz has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources and a master’s degree in business from UW-Parkside. In addition, she has spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves.
- Gil Gonzalez, 2000, Los Angeles, Calif.: Gonzalez is an actor, director, producer and professor of acting and directing in the Department of Theatre & Communication Arts at Whittier College in Los Angeles, where he also serves as associate dean of academic support and first year programs. Gonzalez is the also the founder and producing artistic director of Enceladus Theatre Company, a professional company staging new and classical works in southern California. He holds a master of fine arts in acting from the University of Virginia and earned a bachelor of arts from UW-Parkside as a double major in dramatic arts and history. Gonzalez is the recipient of the 2016 Excellence in Theatre Education Award from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. In 2018, he received Key to the College Award for his dedication and support of students at Whittier College. In 2020, Gonzalez was once again recognized by the Kennedy Center with the Kennedy Center Gold Medallion, which is the most prestigious award given by KCACTF and is considered one of the great honors in theater education.
- Linda Ham, 1982, League City, Texas: Ham has reached many milestones in her career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA): First female propulsion officer in mission control, first female section head-Systems Division, first and only female manager of space shuttle program integration, first and only space shuttle program launch integration manager and, perhaps her proudest achievement, first female flight director-leader of mission control. Ham has served as flight director on 14 space shuttle missions during launch, orbit and re-entry mission phases. Currently, Linda is lead of NASA JSC’s Technology Infusion. She leads the efforts of Johnson Space Center (JSC) to collaborate with industry in developing America’s return to the Moon 2024 Program. In addition, Ham led JSC’s effort in creating the newly formed Technology Collaboration Center of Houston. She holds a master of science in astronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, a master of business administration from Rice University, and a bachelor of science in applied science and mathematics from UW-Parkside.
- Rick Harris, 1985, Gurnee, Ill.: Rick Harris is a seasoned human resource executive who specializes in improving individual and organization performance. He has more than 25 years of experience in the human resources and manufacturing operations fields in Fortune 500 companies. In 2008, Harris founded RJ Harris & Associates, a consulting firm that specializes in general human resources, diversity and inclusion, affirmative action, equal employment opportunity and talent management services. In his various roles over the years, Harris has remained consistent in his endeavor to assist organizations be successful and create equal opportunities for people of color, women, veterans and people with disabilities. For his contributions to his community, Harris was named Most Influential African American of Lake County in 2008, inducted into the Lake County Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2009 and received the Lake County Dreamer’s Award in 2016. Harris received his bachelor of science degree in labor and industrial relations from UW-Parkside in 1985. He became a member of the UW-Parkside Foundation Board of Directors in 2019.
- Monique R. Herena, 1993, Scarsdale, N.Y.: Herena is chief colleague experience officer at American Express. She is responsible for talent management, leadership development and compensation and benefits globally. Monique joined American Express from BNY Mellon, where she was chief human resources officer and senior executive vice president, Human Resources, Marketing and Communications, since 2014. Prior to BNY Mellon, Herena was at PepsiCo for 13 years where she served in a number of increasingly senior HR leadership roles. Her career also included several years at both Honeywell and The Quaker Oats Company, where she held leadership roles in a wide range of HR disciplines. Herena holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies from UW-Parkside, and two master of arts degrees, one in communications studies from Northern Illinois University and one in organization psychology and change leadership from Columbia University.
- Rick Kilps, 1975, Mount Pleasant: As the head coach of the UW-Parkside men’s soccer team from 1984 to 2011, Kilps boasted a 363-137-40 record and had 26 consecutive winning seasons. As a student-athlete himself, Kilps was on the soccer team for four years while earning his degree from UW-Parkside. He positively affected the lives of countless student-athletes throughout his coaching career and contributed to their success on and off the field. Kilps had 85 players named to the National Soccer Coaches of America (NSCAA) all region team including 47 players named NAIA All-Region team, 41 players named All-Americans, and 18 players drafted by or signed contracts with professional soccer organizations. Under his direction the Rangers were a mainstay in post-season tournaments and won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship in 2000. Kilps's excellence in coaching has been recognized with numerous awards, including Wisconsin State Coach of the Year, multiple awards as NAIA District Coach of the Year and NCAA Regional Coach of the Year, and induction into the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
- The late Brooke Jones-Story, 2006: Jones-Story’s life is a story of honor, courage and commitment to helping those around her. She was a model student during her academic career at UW-Parkside, earning her degree in criminal justice and competing on the women’s volleyball team. After graduating, Jones-Story joined the Illinois State Troopers in 2007. She died in the line of duty on March 28, 2019. In addition to her career service, Jones-Story’s love for animals led her and her husband, Robert Story Jr., to open the Storybrooke Farm in 2015 to rescue horses and other animals. The farm also serves as a satellite adoption center for Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, a nonprofit organization whose founders received a CNN Hero award.
- The late Frances "Fran" Jaeschke, 1971: Jaeschke was a lifelong advocate for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Before UW-Parkside was founded in 1968, Jaeschke was a driving force in the original advocacy group that worked to garner support in the community and in the Wisconsin Legislature to establish a four-year UW campus in southeastern Wisconsin. She was also among the first students to earn a degree from the new UW school. In May 1971, UW-Parkside’s second commencement, she was honored with the UW-Parkside Outstanding Graduate award. Fran went on to create scholarships that, to this day, provide access to education for students in each of the university's four colleges. Her generosity also established the Ralph Jaeschke Solutions for Economic Growth (SEG) Center in memory of her husband, who died in 1996. Over the course of seven-plus decades in Kenosha, Fran served on the Kenosha Unified School Board for 10 years and participated in more than 40 community organizations, from the PTA to the Kenosha Woman’s Club and the League of Women Voters.
