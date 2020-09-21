UW-Parkside holds third annual Hispanic Leadership Celebration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month festivities with its third annual Hispanic Leadership celebration: Festejo de Lideres. This celebration recognizes local leaders from the surrounding campus communities and the impact that these leaders have in the lives of students and families.

This year’s selection of awardees is unique because community members and students submitted nominations.

Jose Reynaldo Palacios

The first awardee is Jose Reynaldo Palacios. Mr. Palacios is currently the deputy state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin. A member since 2001, he has been the vice president and President of Council 320 for the Racine and Kenosha County. In addition, Mr. Palacios has served as LULAC State Director for Youth, working with High School students in the Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee area. He has been recognized as LULAC Man for the Year in 2010 and has been recognized by several non-profit local organizations and the Kenosha Unified School District for his contributions to the Hispanic community.