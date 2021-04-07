UW-Parkside highlighted for Webster school unit

What are the major takeaways or what do you hope the children learn?

I started this program 11 years ago while I was teaching kindergarten. The principal started a university pennant wall. In class, I asked my students what they wanted to be when they grew up. I expected, firefighter, police officer, flight attendant or teacher, but the response stunned me.

Soon I realized that my kindergarten students had no ideas of the possibilities out there. That is when I started the University of the Week program. I wanted to introduce different opportunities to my students. Now I teach first grade and my students can tell you what a major is. They can tell you why people go to college and I make sure to highlight the majors that certain universities are known for. I hope that the students know the possibilities out there and learn they can achieve any job they want if they study hard and try their best.

On another side, students are also taught to be appreciative for what they have received from the college. We write informative thank you letters (which help connect to our standards) as I feel they should be grateful for the items we receive.

How do you hope to grow this program in the coming years?

I hope to have other teachers hop on board. I would also like to have more interaction with the schools. It would be great if we could highlight the university and have someone from the university have a video meet with us. Right now, in kindergarten, they only learn about highlighted majors and do a coloring page. First grade, we find out about the school and majors and in second and third grade they also learn about the university's state.

