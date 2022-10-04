UW-Parkside has steady enrollment, despite record breaking graduation rates

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is reporting steady fall enrollment numbers despite a record-breaking number of graduates for a third consecutive year.
A key element of UW-Parkside's Strategic Framework is the Bold Goal of increasing the number of annual graduates by 50% by 2025. Enrollment highlights include:
- Overall, new undergraduate enrollment is up 20%
- New transfer student enrollment is up 20% despite the downward trend nationally
- Parkside Access to College Credit (PACC) dual enrollment is up 124%
- Early College Credit Program (ECCP) is up 51%
- Continuing student enrollment is down due to large graduating classes resulting in an overall decrease of less than 3%.
The ECCP and PACC are concurrent enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credit at no charge and help reduce the cost and time to earn an undergraduate degree.
People are also reading…
“From a student success perspective, taking a college course in high school increases the likelihood that a student will enroll in college, persist and ultimately graduate with a college degree,” said Deann Possehl, UW-Parkside assistant provost for student success.
UW-Parkside has also seen increased engagement with non-traditional students with 120 enrolled in the UW Flexible Option in Business program that allows busy adult learners to start their studies in any month and work at their own pace, online, when and where their schedule allows.
UW Parkside provides a personalized experience for students in the college search process, says Janice Harring-Hendon, executive director of enrollment services for UW-Parkside. “UW-Parkside provides students with a variety of ways ... to take a closer look at all that UW-Parkside has to offer and streamline the admissions experience,” Harring-Hendon said, noting that the Admissions Office has expanded its on-campus visitation and event programs, offering personalized meetings with admissions counselors and a wide variety of transfer student programming. To plan your visit to UW-Parkside, go to uwp.edu/apply/visitus/campustours.cfm.