UW-Parkside Fall 2022 commencement set Dec. 17

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold its fall 2022 commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the De Simone Arena located in the Sports and Activity Center, 900 Wood Road.

The ceremony will honor nearly 500 students, including 200 master’s degrees. The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the Petretti Fieldhouse. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be available.

This semester’s commencement speakers will be UW-Parkside alumni Dr. and Mrs. Brent Podlogar ’84 and Susan Podlogar ’84. Regent John Miller of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will also be in attendance.

Dr. Brent Podlogar grew up in Racine and his passion for learning and understanding the root of how things work led him to obtain a chemistry/mathematics degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1984, and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry at the University of South Florida in 1989. Podlogar is currently researching and consolidating the latest scientific literature in the areas of dietary health.

Susan Podlogar is MetLife’s chief human resources officer and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

UW-Parkside will recognize four outstanding graduates and one Chancellor’s Award recipient during the ceremony. The honorees are:

  • Hunter Cheney, chemistry
  • Onorelio Contreras, graphic design
  • Alyssa McBain, geosciences
  • Paulina Zarebska, master of business administration

Chancellor’s Award recipient Tyler Thompsom, molecular biology, will address his fellow graduates.

For more details, go to uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/ceremony.cfm.

