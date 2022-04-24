UW-Parkside department receives highest honor

SOMERS — The Communication Department at the University of Wisconsin Parkside has been awarded the UW System’s Board of Regents Teaching Excellence Award. The prestigious award, the System’s highest honor, was presented to the department at the Board of Regents meeting April 8 in Stevens Point.

Adrienne Viramontes, UW-Parkside associate professor and communication department chair, accepted the award on behalf of the department. Viramontes said the award honors the hard work of her colleagues and reflects the department’s longstanding commitment to student success.

“For the past 30 years, the Communication Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has worked hard to create student-centered courses and programs that are accessible to all students,” Viramontes said. “We focus on teaching our students usable skills for most jobs, even those that do not yet exist. We proudly accept this award and look forward to continue working for our students, so that they can determine the path to their own American Dream.”

The Communication Department was also awarded $7,500, which is awarded to recipients that demonstrate exceptional commitment to and effectiveness in teaching. The funds can be used for further programming enhancements, such as professional development or teaching-related supplies and expenses.

Innovative and responsive teaching were also highlighted. One example is a CBL course around a series of community conversations titled, “Rebuilding Kenosha,” in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake and the chaos that ensued in Downtown Kenosha.

This is the second time that a department at UW-Parkside and within the College of Arts and Humanities has won a Regents Teaching Excellence Award. The Theatre Department won the Regents Teaching Excellence Award in 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0