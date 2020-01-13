UW-Parkside Criminal Justice Department conducting Winterim course death scene investigation

SOMERS — The Criminal Justice Department at the University of Wisconsin Parkside is offering for the very first time a Winterim college course called Critical Thinking in Death Scene Investigation. The course is being offered by Dr. Jana-Marie Truesdell, who has a PhD in cultural and social anthropology with an emphasis in forensic anthropology. Truesdell is a member of the Kenosha community and has over eight years of experience in this field working in conjunction with various medical examiner’s offices in southeast Wisconsin. Her experience and passion for this area of study has been instrumental for this one-of-a-kind course.

“Investigation and critical thinking are important aspects of life and the more you can hone in on these skills the better. There has been a huge boom of interest in this field. Television series and movies have sensationalized this field of work and people don’t always have the practical understanding of these investigative practices, this course will allow for students to better understand what’s factual and possible beyond the realm of fictional television series,” said Dr. Truesdell.