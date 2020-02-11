UW-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies puts out call to artists for mural

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside is putting out a call to local artists for mural design submissions.

The colors of social justice, civic engagement and power of the people are elements of a complex color pallet that make up our current time in history. With these themes in mind, artists are challenged to tell a story through this mural and capture the power and voice of a generation.

The location of the mural will be in the Molinaro Hall hallway.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Participating artists must be Parkside students or alumni of the institution. Only one submission per artist will be accepted. A jury will determine the finalists by April 20 and campus voting will take place from April 21-24. The winner will be announced by April 27.

The painting of the mural falls in line with UW-Parkside’s Civic Action Pledge and the university’s goal to prepare UW-Parkside graduates to be fully knowledgeable, active citizens committed to ongoing engagement with campus, local, and global communities.