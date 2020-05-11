UW-Parkside College of Arts & Humanities staying keeping busy

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside College of Arts & Humanities has been keeping busy with teaching, research and more during the pandemic. Faculty and staff are engaging with students, providing learning opportunities and collaborating on research projects.
When terrible things happen, we often turn to music for inspiration and comfort. Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities Alvaro Garcia shared a video of his music, playing J.S. Bach’s Suite No. 1, Allemande from the Cello Suites (https://vimeo.com/411491457). Garcia collaborated colleagues to create another video for campus called “Postcard” to lift the spirits of the campus community (https://vimeo.com/409732430).
Assistant Professor of Music Donna Hewitt and members from the National Association for Music Education post encouraging messages to peers along with videos of them practicing. Sharing videos from master teachers helps bring to life concepts that students would normally engage with in-person.
Assistant Professor of Art Kristen Bartel is moving forward with her Digital Photography and CBL project in collaboration Assistant Professor Sarah Pina’s Spanish grammar class and Tannette Elie’s Communication 255 course. Last semester, Professor Bartel’s class launched The Root magazine in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine (https://vimeo.com/409002926).
Professor Lisa Marie Barber will be featured in a solo show at Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Susan Block Gallery. In addition, she will have an installation in the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Annual Exhibition. Not only that, but she won second place at the Gallery on 16th and was accepted into “Art from the Heartland” nine-state competitive regional exhibition in Indianapolis, which will open late June 2020.
Professor James Crowley recently composed a challenging new percussion work for solo marimba titled “Tarantella.”
Assistant Professor of Music Laura Rexroth has asked her Wind Ensemble to concentrate on listening skills to help them grow and experience some wind band literature.
Assistant Professor Donna Hewitt contributed to the March 2020 issue of Visions of Research in Music Education with their piece titled “Curricular Change in Collegiate Programs: Toward a More Inclusive Music Education.”
Associate Professor Dana Oswald continues to make significant progress on her book, tentatively titled, “Old English Maternal Bodies.”
Associate Professor Josef Benson has authored “Star Wars: The Triumph of Nerd Culture,” which is slated for publication Oct. 1.
Assistant Professor Fabrice Conte-Williamson is collaborating with David Bellos on a translation of “Mauvaise Saison sur l’Olympe” by Ismail Kadare.
Assistant Professor Brian Gill participated in an online panel via Zoom with TITAN Theatre Company (an Off Broadway Theatre) discussing ways in which the Theatre can adapt, survive and inspire in a time of pandemic.
Department updates
The Communication Department announced that the Master of Arts in professional communication is now awaiting approval by the UW Board of Regents. This fully online program is slated to launch in the 2021 spring semester.
The Theatre Arts Department continues to add internships to its array of professional opportunities for theater students. In addition to the current internships with America Player’s Theatre in Spring Green and with Renaissance TheatreWorks in Milwaukee, they added internships at the Forward Theatre Company in Madison.
Finally, the university’s proposal to reboot its Arts Education Licensure has been approved by the Institute of Professional Educator Development (IPED) and has been sent to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Also, the university has been working on a redesign of its graphic design spaces. The “Creative Corridor” is planned for completion before fall 2020 and will support the university’s growing major in graphic design, as well as the digital design and fabrication certification and the digital media and production minor.
