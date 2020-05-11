UW-Parkside College of Arts & Humanities staying busy during the pandemic

Assistant Professor Fabrice Conte-Williamson is collaborating with David Bellos on a translation of “Mauvaise Saison sur l’Olympe” by Ismail Kadare.

Assistant Professor Brian Gill participated in an online panel via Zoom with TITAN Theatre Company (an Off Broadway Theatre) discussing ways in which the Theatre can adapt, survive and inspire in a time of pandemic.

Department updates

The Communication Department announced that the Master of Arts in professional communication is now awaiting approval by the UW Board of Regents. This fully online program is slated to launch in the 2021 spring semester.

The Theatre Arts Department continues to add internships to its array of professional opportunities for theater students. In addition to the current internships with America Player’s Theatre in Spring Green and with Renaissance TheatreWorks in Milwaukee, they added internships at the Forward Theatre Company in Madison.

Finally, the university’s proposal to reboot its Arts Education Licensure has been approved by the Institute of Professional Educator Development (IPED) and has been sent to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Also, the university has been working on a redesign of its graphic design spaces. The “Creative Corridor” is planned for completion before fall 2020 and will support the university’s growing major in graphic design, as well as the digital design and fabrication certification and the digital media and production minor.

