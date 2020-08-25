UW-Parkside awarded SSS Trio grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services TRIO Program.

This grant will be in the amount of $346,094 for the first budget period, from Sept 2020 through Aug 2021.

It is anticipated that the grant will be for a total of five years, amounting to a total of $1,730,465 for the five-year grant cycle.

The funds were awarded to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education. Eligible student participants are students who are either first-generation, low-income, or have a documented disability with evidence of an academic need for support.

The SSS TRIO programs provide students with:

Academic and career advising with special attention to student skill development for employment in in-demand industry sectors or occupations.

Help with study skills and in particular foundation skills in math and English.

Information and assistance with financial aid and scholarship programs including completion of financial aid applications.

Services to improve the financial literacy such as help with budgeting, markets and economics, college savings, student loans and repayment, and skills aimed at building personal financial understanding and responsibility.

Exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available such as attendance to leadership conferences and graduate school retreats.

Connections to an upper-class student peer coach and alumni mentor.

Assistance in applying for graduate and professional school programs.

