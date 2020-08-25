 Skip to main content
UW-Parkside awarded SSS Trio grant
UW-Parkside awarded SSS Trio grant

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services TRIO Program.

This grant will be in the amount of $346,094 for the first budget period, from Sept 2020 through Aug 2021.

It is anticipated that the grant will be for a total of five years, amounting to a total of $1,730,465 for the five-year grant cycle.

The funds were awarded to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education. Eligible student participants are students who are either first-generation, low-income, or have a documented disability with evidence of an academic need for support.

The SSS TRIO programs provide students with:

  • Academic and career advising with special attention to student skill development for employment in in-demand industry sectors or occupations.
  • Help with study skills and in particular foundation skills in math and English.
  • Information and assistance with financial aid and scholarship programs including completion of financial aid applications.
  • Services to improve the financial literacy such as help with budgeting, markets and economics, college savings, student loans and repayment, and skills aimed at building personal financial understanding and responsibility.
  • Exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available such as attendance to leadership conferences and graduate school retreats.
  • Connections to an upper-class student peer coach and alumni mentor.
  • Assistance in applying for graduate and professional school programs.
