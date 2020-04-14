UW-Parkside art exhibits can be viewed virtually

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.

While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s "Loose History" and Sky Hopinka’s video work.