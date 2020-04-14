UW-Parkside art exhibits can be viewed virtually
0 comments

UW-Parkside art exhibits can be viewed virtually

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.

While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s "Loose History" and Sky Hopinka’s video work.

To view the vitural exhibitions, visit the Rita webpage online at uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces
A+

Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces

Gateway Technical College’s Industrial Design Fab Lab staff members have been busy testing, modifying and producing equipment that can be used by first responders and others on the front lines of fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News