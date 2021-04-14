UW-Parkside Army ROTC conducts annual spring training

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Army ROTC program conducted its annual spring training, known as Super Lab and Shadow Day, a recruitment event, on campus March 13.
The Super Lab took place in the wooded areas around campus, primarily on the west side of campus opposite of the residence halls. Some of the cadets participating in the training arrived to campus on two Army Black Hawk UH-60 tactical transport helicopters.
The Super Lab included the use of paintballs, simulated grenade throw, simulated claymore mine emplacement, call for fire and a ruck march. The exercises use various training implements including paintball guns, uniforms, nonfunctional training rifles (blue plastic), nonfunctional training claymore mines, nonfunctional training hand grenades, training dummies, a rope bridge and other gear. None of the training implements use live ammunition or are capable of functioning as a weapon, outside of the paint gun.
UW-Parkside partners with the host program at Marquette University, Golden Eagle Battalion, to provide the Army ROTC program. Army ROTC is one of the most demanding and successful leadership programs in the country. The training a student receives in Army ROTC provides leadership development, military skills and career training. Students, known as cadets, graduate with their chosen degree and are commissioned as an officer in the Army.
Shadow Day
High school juniors and seniors were invited to UW-Parkside to participate in the annual Shadow a Cadet Day where they learned more about Army ROTC, engaged with current cadets and watched some of the training operations.
After a short welcome from Lt. Col. Ioannis Kiriazis, students were paired with cadet groups to observe the Black Hawk dismount training and tactical training to get a glimpse inside the hands-on training of the ROTC program. Following the tactical training observation ROTC, UW-Parkside personnel provided presentations on the ROTC academic program and scholarship opportunities.