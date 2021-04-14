UW-Parkside Army ROTC conducts annual spring training

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Army ROTC program conducted its annual spring training, known as Super Lab and Shadow Day, a recruitment event, on campus March 13.

The Super Lab took place in the wooded areas around campus, primarily on the west side of campus opposite of the residence halls. Some of the cadets participating in the training arrived to campus on two Army Black Hawk UH-60 tactical transport helicopters.

The Super Lab included the use of paintballs, simulated grenade throw, simulated claymore mine emplacement, call for fire and a ruck march. The exercises use various training implements including paintball guns, uniforms, nonfunctional training rifles (blue plastic), nonfunctional training claymore mines, nonfunctional training hand grenades, training dummies, a rope bridge and other gear. None of the training implements use live ammunition or are capable of functioning as a weapon, outside of the paint gun.