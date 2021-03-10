UW-Parkside appoints Jude as new vice chancellor for advancement

SOMERS — Willie Jude II has been hired as the new vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Jude comes to UW-Parkside following the recent retirement of Tom Krimmel (1972), who returned to UW-Parkside to serve as associate chancellor for advancement in 2019. Krimmel’s career included more than 25 years in senior leadership positions and higher-education fundraising and alumni relations across the country, including his first stint at UW-Parkside in 1979. At that time, he led the university’s first Development and Alumni Relations team, helped establish the UW-Parkside Alumni Association and the UW-Parkside Foundation, and was instrumental in helping to establish the university’s first campus housing, University Apartments.

Jude will begin on May 1 and will serve as a member of the chancellor’s cabinet while also leading the Development & Alumni Relations and University Communications teams.

“I am humbled and excited to join the University of Wisconsin-Parkside family as the vice chancellor for advancement,” said Jude. “The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is a special place. The mission and vision of the university are aligned with my values. There is a commitment to transformational student experiences, diversity, equity, inclusion, community engagement and academic excellence.”

Jude brings a dynamic background in university leadership to UW-Parkside. Most recently, he served as vice president for student affairs and associate vice president for institutional advancement at Fisk University. In previous roles as executive director of philanthropy at Lincoln University and as associate athletics director for advancement at North Carolina Central University, Jude led staff, volunteer foundations, and the campus community in raising funds and creating partnerships to advance student success. He is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and he holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Master of Education from Washington State University.

