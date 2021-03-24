UW-Parkside announces winners of student exhibition

SOMERS — Five K-12 students have been recognized for showing their heart in artistic ways as part of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s “Art = Heart” exhibition in the Mathis Gallery and is available for viewing virtually.
University faculty and staff selected the five as award winners.
“For this exhibition, Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities invited K-12 students in the region to think about how being creative and making art brings them joy, comfort, peace, and happiness — all things for a positive mindset,” said Colin Matthes, gallery director. “The students then translated those thoughts into original artworks.”
The award winners are:
- Kimberly Lagunas, senior at Waukegan High School, won Best in Show for her dreamlike digital painting and her use of reflection.
- Loden Chapman, a senior at Catholic Central High School in Burlington, took home the Most Inventive award for his digital drawing titled “Fractured Brain.” He was also the artist who submitted the most art, five works in total.
- The Campus Choice award went to Helene Holland. Her well-executed and relatable drawing of a bedroom demonstrated a keen understanding of two-point perspective. Holland is a senior at The Prairie School, Wind Point.
- Esme Reilly, 7, won the Most Heart award for her drawing of two dogs sharing a loving moment at the top of a hill.
- Roger Martinez, a junior at Waukegan High School, won the Dean’s Favorite award for his realistic drawing of man and screen.
There are 39 artworks in the exhibition including drawings, paintings, photographs and digital images from students ranging from first graders to high school seniors.
UW-Parkside Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. It can be viewed virtually at the “Art = Heart” website, uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
For more information on UW-Parkside Galleries, visit the website or email Matthes at gallery@uwp.edu.