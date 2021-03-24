UW-Parkside announces winners of student exhibition

SOMERS — Five K-12 students have been recognized for showing their heart in artistic ways as part of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s “Art = Heart” exhibition in the Mathis Gallery and is available for viewing virtually.

University faculty and staff selected the five as award winners.

“For this exhibition, Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities invited K-12 students in the region to think about how being creative and making art brings them joy, comfort, peace, and happiness — all things for a positive mindset,” said Colin Matthes, gallery director. “The students then translated those thoughts into original artworks.”

The award winners are: