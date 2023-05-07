SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has entered into a new partnership with VictoryXR that will lead the university into the virtual reality education metaverse space.

UW-Parkside is joining a group of universities that are creating a digital replication, or digital-twin, of the school’s physical classrooms, buildings and areas.

This metaversity allows UW-Parkside to add more simulators and remote instruction with hands-on learning.

UW-Parkside will launch the first virtual reality metaverse campus teaching model course in the fall, "Introduction to Smart Cities," using the VR technology.

VictoryXR provides immersive virtual reality learning opportunities allowing students to interact in a synchronous yet virtual environment.

The company trains educators and gives them 3D objects (more than 6,000 and growing) to teach a variety of subjects.