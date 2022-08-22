UW-Parkside announces free college credits for high school students

Somers — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced that high school students will be able to take college courses at their schools for free, starting this fall as part of the Parkside Access to College Credit Program (PACC).

The Parkside Access to College Credit Program is a dual-credit program known as concurrent enrollment at UW-Parkside that allows eligible high school students to earn college and high school credit by taking designated college courses at their high school, during the regular school day.

Research has proven that students who participate in concurrent enrollment courses are more likely to go to college, and to complete their bachelor’s degree. Students also are more likely to do better academically while in high school and in college.

Students must be in good academic standing, with a high school GPA of 2.0 or higher to participate in the program. Unlike other college credit in high school programs in Wisconsin, PACC does not require an ACT score to participate. This realistic approach to student success, accompanied by free tuition, is designed to increase opportunities for all students’ participation, reducing the equity gap among students taking these courses.

PACC courses are currently offered in Kenosha and Racine Unified high schools, Burlington High School, and Wilmot Union High School, where, depending on the school, students can earn from 3-to-33 college credits before graduating high school.

Denise Olstinske, Director of the PACC program, is committed to only offering “credits with a purpose,” meaning that all credits earned are directly related to bachelor’s degree graduation requirements and are guaranteed to transfer to all University of Wisconsin institutions.

“It is important for students and their families to understand the utility of the college courses and credits beyond just accumulating credits, and to ensure students are not earning empty credits,” Olstinske said. “Alumni of the program have reported 100% transferability of their PACC courses to other colleges and universities in Wisconsin and across the country.”

PACC offers unique support activities for participating students including, but not limited to: class visits to the Parkside campus to experience twin classes on campus, tutoring, library services, writing assistance and more. This year, PACC will be adding student support services directly related to college preparation and admission.

For more information, go to uwp.edu/pacc or call Denise Olstinske at 262-595-2162.