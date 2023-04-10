SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will host listening sessions for members of the university, students, local business leaders and community members to gather feedback about the desired qualities of the next UW-Parkside chancellor.

Members of the search committee, including some UW Regents, will engage with the audience and discuss thoughts about future directions for the campus, challenges and preferred leadership qualities. Feedback gathered from listening sessions will be used to develop a profile for future candidates to assess the status and needs of the campus.

The session for local business leaders and community members will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, in Bedford Concert Hall. The virtual link is bit.ly/3MCjUAf.