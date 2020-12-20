 Skip to main content
UW-Parkside accepting work for print exhibition
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announces the 27th presentation of the "Parkside National Print Exhibition" in 2021 with its annual call for artists 18 and older currently residing in the United States.

The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago and for three decades the exhibit has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide. It is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny at UW-Parkside.

The exhibition will take place in the Fine Arts Gallery of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities May 4-Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of awards and juror’s remarks at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. A $500 Best in Show award will be selected by the juror and announced at the reception.

The juror is John Hitchcock, artist, professor of art and associate dean of arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Eligible prints include prints utilizing traditional, hand-pulled media, including hybrid works combining hand-pulled techniques with new media forms. There are no size restrictions. Prints must have been created within the last two years. Work must arrive exhibition ready. If choosing to provide framed works, works must be framed in Plexiglas (not glass) if shipped. 3D prints and prints employing alternative display methods will be considered.

The application deadline is Feb. 15. A $30 non-refundable entry fee is required for submitting up to four works (one image per work) processed through CallForEntry.org.

A full-color catalogue will be produced for the exhibition. Each accepted artist will receive a complimentary copy of the catalogue.

For more details, go to http://uwp.edu/PNPE.

