SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in partnership with the UW-Parkside Alumni Association, is accepting nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 13.
The awards program recognizes two alumni from each of the university’s four colleges.
The Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award is awarded to graduates who have shown exceptional achievement within their profession. Criteria for evaluation include positions of leadership in professional societies and organizations, commitment to excellence and lifelong learning and evidence of continued growth in their professional field.
The Distinguished Alumni Service Award recognizes graduates who have performed exemplary service to UW-Parkside or the community.
Both awards are a reflection of UW-Parkside and provide inspiration and encouragement for current students.
A completed nomination form and nomination narrative must accompany each nomination. Letters of recommendation, current CV/resume and any other relevant supporting documents are encouraged.
Nominees must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from UW-Parkside, and any interested persons may nominate alumni. The awards will be presented at a formal ceremony on campus on May 15, 2020. A person who has been nominated previously but was not selected may be nominated again.
Nomination information is available at uwp.edu/alumni/awards. For more information, contact Linnéa Booher at booher@uwp.edu or call (262) 595-2404.
