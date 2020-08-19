UW-EXTENSION: Shortages of childcare establishments

Now that school districts everywhere are announcing decisions for in-person and/or virtual teaching for the 2020-2021 K-12 academic year, families are trying to balance demands of maintaining employment while juggling childcare responsibilities.
Long before the pandemic, UW-Madison Division of Extension has been looking at comprehensive childcare approaches as an economic development strategy. Readers can access a whole slew of resources at Extension’s Center for Community Economic Development (CCED) website, https://economicdevelopment.extension.wisc.edu/.
Data resources analyzed by specialists at CCED show that across Wisconsin, pre-pandemic census data suggested that in 2016, there were roughly 6,300 formal childcare providers, including both larger childcare establishments that have at least one employee (25% of providers) and smaller sole provider entities that have no employees, also called “non-employers” (75% of providers).
Presumably, this number of childcare providers has declined statewide since the pandemic due to the financial strains imposed on childcare establishments’ owners and administrators amidst low enrollment.
The number of children under age 5 per childcare establishment in each Wisconsin county indicates the wide variety of availability. Based on available data, Kenosha County averaged 30-43 children per childcare establishment whereas Racine County averaged 43-50 per childcare establishment, evidence that childcare needs far exceed current availability of formal childcare centers.
Cost burdens
Childcare costs pose significant burdens to families (even pre-pandemic). The United Way of Racine County projects costs of childcare by county through its Asset limited, Income-constrained, Employed (ALICE) measures that analyze households with income above the Federal Poverty Level but below the basic cost of living. It creates an ALICE household survival budget that reflects the bare minimum that a household needs to earn to live and work today.
In data from 2016, household costs were already well above the federal poverty level of $11,880 for a single adult and $24,300 for a family of four. In fact, these costs increased by 18% statewide from 2010 to 2016, compared to 9% inflation nationally.
In this same report, for a household of two (working) adults, one infant and one preschooler, childcare costs are shown to average $1,501/monthly (18,000/annually). That number set within context of a Racine County Median Household Income of $59,749 (state average: $56,811), data conveys the significant cost burden. Learn more at unitedwayracine.org.
Low wages
But the high cost of childcare upon families does not translate to high wages for childcare providers. Projected earning potential of caregivers (nine of 10 caregivers are female) is stark; the median hourly wage is $10.47 ($12,600 median annual income) and likely coupled with limited employment benefits (despite the high risk of injury).
In fact, nearly 50% of caregivers relying on food stamps or Medicaid while one in four childcare providers earn wages below federal poverty levels.
Childcare cooperatives
Perhaps some potential solutions lie in childcare cooperatives that, if established, could provide opportunities for childcare center employers to reduce costs and thus expand services.
At least four forms of childcare cooperatives exist nationally such as parent-led cooperatives, childcare worker cooperatives, in-home childcare provider cooperatives and employer assisted cooperatives. Interested readers can learn more about these forms at UW-Madison’s Center for Cooperatives. https://uwcc.wisc.edu/.
Community-wide action
There is an example out of Dane County that Extension has been following called “We Care for Dane County Kids” that advances four objectives: Increasing availability of dependent care flexible spending accounts, sharing services for childcare providers/administrators, expanding the use of the Wisconsin child care subsidy and boosting wages of care workers.
These are a few resources for those interested in digging in, exploring models and developing local strategies in response to a simmering childcare crisis.
Amy Greil is a community development educator and associate professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine counties.
